Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

