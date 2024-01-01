Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

