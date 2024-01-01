Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.83 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.