Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

