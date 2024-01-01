Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.01 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.