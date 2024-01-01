Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $67,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Intel by 28.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

