Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $68,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $93.81 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

