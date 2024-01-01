Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $67.96 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,039,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.