Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $77.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $77,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $219.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

