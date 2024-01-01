Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,623,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $153,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

