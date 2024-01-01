Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 996 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $78,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

