Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,334 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.