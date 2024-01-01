Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 44,271 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

