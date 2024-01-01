Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 221,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $726.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 827.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

