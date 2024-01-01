Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 1,200 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $471.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $514.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

