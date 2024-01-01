Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,480.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,334.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

