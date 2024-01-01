Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $350.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average is $318.34.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

