Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $453.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.90 and its 200 day moving average is $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.