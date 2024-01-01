Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $331,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

