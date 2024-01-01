Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ON were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ON by 646.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of ON stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

