Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $568,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $878.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $899.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $822.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

