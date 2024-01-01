Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $643,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 379.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

