Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $712,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

