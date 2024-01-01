Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $423,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after buying an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

