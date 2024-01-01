Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

