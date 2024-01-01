Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $805.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $780.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.23 and a 1 year high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

