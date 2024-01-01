Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $127.63 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71.

General Electric last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

