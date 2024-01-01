Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 15,152 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in 3M were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

