Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,624 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $38.19 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

