Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,671,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 117,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBD stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

