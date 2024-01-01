Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 29,477 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

