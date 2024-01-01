Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 4,873 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.73 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.