Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $2.09 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Baidu by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.09 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.