Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $435,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,803 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

