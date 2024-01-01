Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $470.63 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $58.39 or 0.00136558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $470.63 million and approximately $42.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,060,671 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,060,666.99350457 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.20033245 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 438 active market(s) with $42,647,256.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

