Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,411 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

