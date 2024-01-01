Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

