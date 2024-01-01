Contrasting BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) & McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ)

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Free Report) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for McDermott International and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.23, indicating that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares McDermott International and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26% BrewBilt Manufacturing -588.06% N/A -327.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McDermott International and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.28 -$7.49 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McDermott International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McDermott International beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

