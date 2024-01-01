Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $311.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

