Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $805.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

