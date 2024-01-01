Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

