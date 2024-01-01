Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.62 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

