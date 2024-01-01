Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

