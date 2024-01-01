Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average is $285.21. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $241.68 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

