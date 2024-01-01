Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATNI opened at $38.97 on Monday. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $191.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

