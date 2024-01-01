Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $238.86 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

