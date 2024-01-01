Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

NYSE MSCI opened at $565.65 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day moving average of $516.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

