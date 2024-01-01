Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

