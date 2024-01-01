Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $29.06 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

