Cumberland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.